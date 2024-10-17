Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Shares of RKDA opened at $2.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $3.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 1.34. Arcadia Biosciences has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $3.93.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.95 million. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 57.51% and a negative net margin of 127.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.64) EPS. Analysts expect that Arcadia Biosciences will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

