AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Shares Sold by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 9,470.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 248,022 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,081.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 167.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in AppLovin by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 893,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,344,000 after acquiring an additional 376,835 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AppLovin

In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 610,094 shares of company stock worth $51,022,478 over the last quarter. 14.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on APP. UBS Group raised AppLovin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on AppLovin from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on AppLovin from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.01.

AppLovin Price Performance

NASDAQ:APP traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $144.72. 212,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,173,922. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.31 and its 200-day moving average is $89.23. The stock has a market cap of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $34.45 and a 1-year high of $148.48.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

