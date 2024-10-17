Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $210.00 to $250.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Applied Industrial Technologies traded as high as $234.93 and last traded at $234.25, with a volume of 74323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $234.39.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AIT. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

In other news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total transaction of $703,561.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,037,221.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter valued at $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average of $199.47.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

