Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) PT Raised to $250.00

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $250.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on AIT. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.17.

AIT opened at $234.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.47. Applied Industrial Technologies has a twelve month low of $149.59 and a twelve month high of $234.60.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 3,703 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.24, for a total transaction of $748,894.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,602,385.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,922,876.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIT. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

