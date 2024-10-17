Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD) Receives “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on APLD. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.50.

APLD stock opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.86. Applied Digital has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $8.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 4.56.

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative net margin of 74.95% and a negative return on equity of 107.05%. The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Applied Digital will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Applied Digital news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,196,265.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas S. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $55,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 218,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,201,783. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Applied Digital by 381.8% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 6,933 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Applied Digital by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Finally, Crumly & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Digital in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. 65.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

