Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD) Director Richard N. Nottenburg Sells 80,000 Shares of Stock

Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 80,000 shares of Applied Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.37, for a total value of $589,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,196,265.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Applied Digital Price Performance

Shares of APLD opened at $8.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.19 and a beta of 4.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Applied Digital Co. has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $8.78.

Get Applied Digital alerts:

Applied Digital (NASDAQ:APLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Applied Digital had a negative return on equity of 107.05% and a negative net margin of 74.95%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Applied Digital’s revenue was up 67.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Digital Co. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Digital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APLD. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Digital during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 381.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 8,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,933 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Digital during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Applied Digital by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APLD shares. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied Digital in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Applied Digital from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Applied Digital in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Applied Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Applied Digital

About Applied Digital

(Get Free Report)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.