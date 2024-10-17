Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lifted by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter valued at $45,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in AON by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Bank of America increased their price objective on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays began coverage on AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $313.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $347.06.

AON stock traded up $1.58 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $359.97. 119,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,179,226. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.81. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $268.06 and a twelve month high of $363.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

