Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Carderock Capital Management Inc.

Carderock Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $6,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AON in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of AON by 52.7% in the second quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AON during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

AON stock opened at $358.48 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $344.73 and a 200-day moving average of $314.81. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $268.06 and a fifty-two week high of $363.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

AON Announces Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on AON from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of AON from $344.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of AON from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on AON from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.06.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

