Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Aon plc (NYSE:AONGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AON by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,050,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

AON stock opened at $358.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $363.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AONGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

