Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $347.06.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AON. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AON from $338.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AON from $312.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AON from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AON

AON Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,575,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AON by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,030,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,802,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Kampmann Melissa S. boosted its position in shares of AON by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Kampmann Melissa S. now owns 8,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,050,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AON stock opened at $358.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92. AON has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $363.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a return on equity of 252.81% and a net margin of 18.00%. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AON will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. AON’s payout ratio is 21.58%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

