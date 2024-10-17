Annapolis Financial Services LLC Has $2.30 Million Stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,451 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,171.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,135,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,170,000 after buying an additional 5,652,649 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 24,946.2% during the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,475,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461,537 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 127.5% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 3,086,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729,800 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 8,838.2% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,213,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,538,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 978,593 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.88. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 52-week low of $21.54 and a 52-week high of $28.19.

About Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

