Annapolis Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Curran Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,137,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $364,000. OLIO Financial Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. OLIO Financial Planning now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 10,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $242.40 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $242.93. The stock has a market cap of $60.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $224.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

