Annapolis Financial Services LLC Buys 16,129 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 161,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,129 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up 3.1% of Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $10,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 251.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $66.32 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.13. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $48.66 and a 12-month high of $66.47.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

