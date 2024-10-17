Annapolis Financial Services LLC Acquires 38 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 188.2% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.8% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $380.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $384.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $366.20 and a 200 day moving average of $354.51.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

