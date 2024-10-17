Anglo-Eastern Plantations (LON:AEP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc (LON:AEP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.04 ($8.59) and traded as low as GBX 656 ($8.57). Anglo-Eastern Plantations shares last traded at GBX 666 ($8.70), with a volume of 17,197 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 619.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 657.65. The stock has a market cap of £263.79 million, a PE ratio of 584.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Anglo-Eastern Plantations Plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and develops agriculture plantations in Indonesia and Malaysia. The company primarily produces crude palm oil, palm kernels, shell nuts, fresh fruit bunches, biomass, and biogas products, as well as rubber slabs. It also operates biogas plants that generates and sells surplus electricity to the national grid.

