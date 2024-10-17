Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Down 7.7% in September

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 199,100 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the September 15th total of 215,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ANGPY opened at $6.13 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.09. Anglo American Platinum has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $8.98.

Get Anglo American Platinum alerts:

Anglo American Platinum Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a $0.0618 dividend. This is an increase from Anglo American Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, and iridium; and nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome, as well as gold.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Platinum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American Platinum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.