Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Stock Price Up 4% – Here’s Why

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.59 and last traded at $2.59. 41,923 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 728,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, JMP Securities started coverage on Angi in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.78.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $315.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

In other Angi news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total value of $27,255.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,607.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Angi by 44.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,649 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angi during the second quarter worth $85,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Angi in the first quarter valued at $162,000. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

