Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in September

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 366,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,074.0 days.

Ampol Stock Performance

Shares of CTXAF opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. Ampol has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.51.

About Ampol

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol’s network of stores.

