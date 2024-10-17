Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Short Interest Up 11.2% in September

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the September 15th total of 366,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,074.0 days.
Ampol Stock Performance
Shares of CTXAF opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. Ampol has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.51.
About Ampol
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ampol
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.