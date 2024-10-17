Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,249,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,921,000 after buying an additional 176,860 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,403,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,044,000 after buying an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,966,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,618,000 after buying an additional 98,154 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,846,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,908,000 after buying an additional 76,018 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,130,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,853,000 after buying an additional 84,394 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $89.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.13 and a 200 day moving average of $83.29. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.66 and a fifty-two week high of $90.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

