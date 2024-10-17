Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 655 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $201.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.37. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $201.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

