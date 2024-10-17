Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 153 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 78.7% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 155.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $247.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $224.47. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $177.98 and a 12-month high of $248.09.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

