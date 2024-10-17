Ampliphi Biosciences (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Ampliphi Biosciences Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.40. Ampliphi Biosciences shares last traded at $2.40, with a volume of 2,584 shares.

Ampliphi Biosciences Trading Up 1.7 %

About Ampliphi Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. The company is involved in developing AB-SA01 for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) infections; and AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa (P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampliphi Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.