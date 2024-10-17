Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 791,100 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the September 15th total of 839,300 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 871,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of Ampco-Pittsburgh

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ampco-Pittsburgh stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh Co. (NYSE:AP – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 556,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,593 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.80% of Ampco-Pittsburgh worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of AP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1.78. 4,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,943. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $110.99 million during the quarter. Ampco-Pittsburgh had a negative return on equity of 51.75% and a negative net margin of 9.67%.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. The company operates through Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEP); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP) segments.

