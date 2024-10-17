Amgen Inc. to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $5.65 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amgen in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.65 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.48. The consensus estimate for Amgen’s current full-year earnings is $19.49 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Amgen’s Q4 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $20.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.63 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AMGN. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $320.00 to $333.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America raised their price target on Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Argus raised their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.48.

Shares of AMGN opened at $321.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $326.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 161.72%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amgen during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

