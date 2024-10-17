American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Purchased by Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of American Water Works during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 260.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock traded down $1.94 on Thursday, reaching $140.64. 156,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,206,051. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $150.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $143.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.69.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. American Water Works’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.07%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

In other news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total transaction of $101,423.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

