American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Short Interest Down 9.2% in September

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 876,300 shares, a decrease of 9.2% from the September 15th total of 965,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days. Approximately 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

American Public Education Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APEI opened at $14.43 on Thursday. American Public Education has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $253.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.89.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. American Public Education had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 1.73%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.06 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Public Education news, Director Michael David Braner purchased 64,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.81 per share, for a total transaction of $888,038.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,636,215 shares in the company, valued at $22,596,129.15. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 182,287 shares of company stock worth $2,635,431. 11.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 94.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in American Public Education by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 10,081 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Public Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Articles

