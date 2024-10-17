American Express (AXP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter. American Express has set its FY 2024 guidance at 13.300-13.800 EPS and its FY24 guidance at $13.30-13.80 EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $16.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect American Express to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $281.67 on Thursday. American Express has a 1 year low of $140.91 and a 1 year high of $281.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.44 and its 200-day moving average is $243.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. American Express’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

AXP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $268.00 to $286.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.33.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

