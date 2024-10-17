American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Short Interest Down 10.2% in September

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decrease of 10.2% from the September 15th total of 4,030,000 shares. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Axle & Manufacturing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,146,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $124,627,000 after acquiring an additional 191,737 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,268,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $57,797,000 after purchasing an additional 236,423 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,873,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,055,000 after purchasing an additional 64,546 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in American Axle & Manufacturing by 16.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,889,357 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $20,197,000 after buying an additional 399,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 19.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,912,907 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,079,000 after buying an additional 304,847 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on AXL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of American Axle & Manufacturing to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Axle & Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.10.

American Axle & Manufacturing Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of American Axle & Manufacturing stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,173,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,552,924. The firm has a market cap of $739.41 million, a PE ratio of -89.14 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.30. American Axle & Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. American Axle & Manufacturing had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

