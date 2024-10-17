Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Shares Up 5.1% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Altitude Group plc (LON:ALT – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 32.58 ($0.43). 160,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 74,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 31 ($0.40).

Altitude Group Trading Up 10.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of £24.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,100.00 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 32.39 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 36.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Altitude Group Company Profile

Altitude Group plc engages in the ownership and development of technology solutions and services in North America, the United Kingdom, and Europe. The company offers patented technology platform to its network with a built-in supply chain, as well as combines an e-commerce trading platform with a cloud-based CRM and order management system for business intelligence requirements; e-commerce web solutions with in-built patented online designer and pre-loaded product databases; patented online design solutions; and virtual sample services that allow personalized design on a product with imprint technique.

