Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE) Stock Price Down 0.1% – Should You Sell?

Alternative Income REIT (LON:AIRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 69.79 ($0.91) and last traded at GBX 69.90 ($0.91). Approximately 30,215 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 100,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.91).

Alternative Income REIT Stock Down 0.8 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.06, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of £56.06 million, a P/E ratio of 2,321.33 and a beta of 0.80.

Alternative Income REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.63 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Alternative Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.43. Alternative Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Alternative Income REIT Company Profile

Alternative Income REIT plc aims to generate a sustainable, secure and attractive income return for shareholders from a diversified portfolio of UK property investments, predominately in alternative and specialist sectors. The majority of the assets in the Group's portfolio are let on long leases which contain inflation linked rent review provisions.

