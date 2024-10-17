Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.50) on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $18.00 to $19.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.91.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 3.8 %

PINE stock opened at $17.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.46. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $19.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.85 million, a P/E ratio of -447.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $12.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 million. Alpine Income Property Trust had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a negative return on equity of 0.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,800.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alpine Income Property Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PINE. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 795,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,477,000 after purchasing an additional 60,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 755,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,545,000 after buying an additional 6,522 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,350,000 after buying an additional 211,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 493,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,541,000 after buying an additional 35,151 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 380,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,814,000 after acquiring an additional 59,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

