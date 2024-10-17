Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Short Interest Update

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,090,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the September 15th total of 79,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,264,112. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total value of $3,652,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,182,385 shares in the company, valued at $354,310,204.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,426 shares of company stock valued at $35,993,340. 11.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 75.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 59.2% in the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $165.16. 16,389,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,085,760. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $161.76 and its 200-day moving average is $168.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.76.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

