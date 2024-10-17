Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS) Short Interest Update

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a growth of 6.6% from the September 15th total of 40,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Alpha Tau Medical

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Guidance Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Alpha Tau Medical by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 338,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DRTS. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

Alpha Tau Medical Stock Up 4.6 %

Alpha Tau Medical stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,100. The stock has a market cap of $158.85 million, a PE ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 11.60, a current ratio of 11.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alpha Tau Medical has a 52-week low of $1.75 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. On average, analysts predict that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

Featured Stories

