Allied World Assurance (OTCMKTS:AWHHF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:AWHHF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $51.55. Allied World Assurance shares last traded at $51.55, with a volume of 200 shares.
Allied World Assurance Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.55.
About Allied World Assurance
Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd is a Germany-based holding company. It provides property, casualty and specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions to clients around the world. The Company operates in three segments: North American Insurance, Global Markets Insurance and Reinsurance. The North American Insurance segment consists of the Company’s direct insurance operations in the United States, Bermuda and Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Allied World Assurance
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Allied World Assurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied World Assurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.