Allied Resources (OTCMKTS:ALOD) Trading 116.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Allied Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALOD – Get Free Report) rose 116.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.09.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.11.

Allied Resources Company Profile

Allied Resources, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of oil and gas in the United States. It owns varying interests in a total of 145 wells situated on acreage of approximately 3,400 acres in Ritchie and Calhoun counties, West Virginia; and 10 wells situated on acreage of approximately 2,510 acres in Goliad, Edwards, and Jackson counties, Texas.

