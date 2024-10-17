Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Bought by B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC

B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657 shares during the quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 604.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,668,000 after purchasing an additional 62,431 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 200.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 215,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 144,077 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter worth $2,199,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Alliant Energy by 105.5% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 33,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 17,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT stock opened at $62.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day moving average of $54.06. Alliant Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.80 and a one year high of $62.42.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 78.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LNT

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.