Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMD stock opened at $156.13 on Thursday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.11 and a 1-year high of $227.30. The company has a market cap of $252.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.60, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMD. Edward Jones assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.