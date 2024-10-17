Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,199 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,359 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Oracle by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Wedmont Private Capital increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 12,830 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $174.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $154.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.67 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $178.61.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. Oracle had a return on equity of 171.38% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 43.13%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.42.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

