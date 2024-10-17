Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Has $788,000 Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 77.5% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 141.3% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEP stock opened at $174.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $239.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.10. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.03 and a 1-year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 57.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.66%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

