Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.3% in the third quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co lifted its stake in Salesforce by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co now owns 1,158 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,751,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CRM stock opened at $290.89 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $265.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.65. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.68 and a 1-year high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $281.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.32, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total value of $675,416.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.22, for a total transaction of $675,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,362,888.82. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 8,427 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,359,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,612 shares of company stock worth $21,429,961. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Salesforce from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.74.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

