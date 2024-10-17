Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,644 Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 44,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Value ETF comprises 1.6% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $2,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,522,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,501,000 after purchasing an additional 30,609 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,965.2% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 811,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,093,000 after buying an additional 785,087 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 745,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,624,000 after buying an additional 129,523 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 628,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,274,000 after buying an additional 82,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $36,071,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF stock opened at $65.50 on Thursday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $65.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.79 and a 200 day moving average of $60.58.

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

