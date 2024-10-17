Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,628 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 11.7% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $20,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,950,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,837 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,006,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,863,000 after purchasing an additional 368,759 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,821,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,222,000 after buying an additional 111,539 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,205,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,088,000 after buying an additional 150,379 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,134,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,242,000 after buying an additional 147,981 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DGRO stock opened at $63.81 on Thursday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $63.96. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.07.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

