Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 92 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Entergy by 4,629.8% during the third quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 24,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 23,797 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in Entergy by 37.5% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 30,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 8,348 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,317,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 123,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Entergy from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Entergy from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.96.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $388,672.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,307,787.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,810 shares of company stock valued at $6,140,626. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $134.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $124.96 and its 200-day moving average is $114.40. The firm has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $90.78 and a 1-year high of $134.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Entergy’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

