Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Alkami Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Alkami Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALKT opened at $33.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 0.46. Alkami Technology has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

Get Alkami Technology alerts:

Alkami Technology (NASDAQ:ALKT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.32 million. Alkami Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.43% and a negative net margin of 17.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alkami Technology will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Alkami Technology from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Alkami Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alkami Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.89.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alkami Technology

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,123,300.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,422,158.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alkami Technology news, CFO W Bryan Hill sold 69,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $2,317,496.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 489,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,314,595.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alex Shootman sold 37,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,123,300.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,056,207 shares in the company, valued at $31,422,158.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,648,416 shares of company stock valued at $113,920,758 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Alkami Technology

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 16.1% during the third quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Alkami Technology during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 294.6% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 100,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 74,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alkami Technology by 56.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,091,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,080,000 after purchasing an additional 392,483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Alkami Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alkami Technology, Inc offers cloud-based digital banking solutions in the United States. The company's Alkami Platform allows financial institutions to onboard and engage new users, accelerate revenues, and enhance operational efficiency, with the support of a proprietary, cloud-based, and multi-tenant architecture.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alkami Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkami Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.