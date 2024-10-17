Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.23, but opened at $7.45. Aligos Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 861 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Get Aligos Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aligos Therapeutics

Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.30. The firm has a market cap of $563.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 2.16.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.00) by $4.75. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,100.48% and a negative return on equity of 110.59%. The company had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($10.75) EPS. Analysts expect that Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aligos Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGS. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 7,256,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 363,000 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 25.7% during the first quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,630,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 829,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 171,490 shares in the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aligos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aligos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.