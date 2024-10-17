Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 30,500 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,253.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $473,412.80.

On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $227,857.50.

On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $174,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.

On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alignment Healthcare ( NASDAQ:ALHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Featured Articles

