Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman Sells 30,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Oct 17th, 2024

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 30,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $350,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,109 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,253.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Robert Thomas Freeman also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 8th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 39,320 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $473,412.80.
  • On Tuesday, October 1st, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 21,375 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $227,857.50.
  • On Friday, September 13th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 14,500 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $174,000.00.
  • On Wednesday, September 11th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 8,561 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $85,695.61.
  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 1,650 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $16,500.00.
  • On Friday, July 19th, Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALHC opened at $11.80 on Thursday. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.46 and a 1-year high of $12.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.27.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 101.10% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare's revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on ALHC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (up from $8.00) on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Institutional Trading of Alignment Healthcare

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALHC. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 20.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 20.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC)

