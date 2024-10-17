Alien Metals (LON:UFO) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

Alien Metals Limited (LON:UFO – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 10.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.11 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.11 ($0.00). Approximately 40,224,426 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 45,048,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.10 ($0.00).

Alien Metals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Alien Metals Company Profile

Alien Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and development of mineral resource properties. The company explores for iron ore, silver, and platinum group metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 90% owned Hancock Iron Ore project located in Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Arian Silver Corporation and changed its name to Alien Metals Limited in October 2018.

