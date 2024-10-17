Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Short Interest Update

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 67,990,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the September 15th total of 62,720,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

BABA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Macquarie raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 315.0% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 527 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BABA traded down $2.11 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $100.06. 15,772,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,916,445. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.84. The company has a market capitalization of $253.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $117.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $16.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $14.57. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $243.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

