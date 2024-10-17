Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Price Target Lowered to $5.50 at Wells Fargo & Company

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AQN. Desjardins decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $5.50 to $5.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.50 to $5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. CIBC reduced their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AQN opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200 day moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.97. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $598.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is -53.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algonquin Power & Utilities

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 156.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,905,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,426,523 shares during the last quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 33.3% in the second quarter. Troluce Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,575,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,090,000 after buying an additional 643,352 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,248,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,893,000 after buying an additional 262,333 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,164,000. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

