Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Acquired by Presima Securities ULC

Presima Securities ULC boosted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,784,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,452,814,000 after acquiring an additional 156,643 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,073,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,455,000 after purchasing an additional 35,216 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 4.9% in the second quarter. M&G Plc now owns 1,659,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $194,114,000 after purchasing an additional 77,686 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,050,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,934,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 0.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,017,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,229,000 after purchasing an additional 7,043 shares during the period. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush lowered Alexandria Real Estate Equities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.22.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $122.70 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.93. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.67, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.73 and a twelve month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($2.09). The business had revenue of $766.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $775.03 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 0.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 485.98%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

Featured Articles

