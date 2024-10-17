Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34, Briefing.com reports. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 5.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.14) earnings per share. Alcoa’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Alcoa Trading Up 1.9 %
AA opened at $42.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.71. Alcoa has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $45.48.
Alcoa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -10.64%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Alcoa
Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.
